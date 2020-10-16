U.S. Surgeon General announces COVID-19 surge testing center in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams is visiting Neenah Friday to announce a new COVID-19 testing site.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is setting up a surge testing site at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 333 N Green Bay Rd.

Surgeon General in Neenah U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is in Neenah to announce a new COVID-19 surge testing site at ThedaCare Physicians. Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Friday, October 16, 2020

Surge testing sites are set up in areas where there is significant spread of COVID-19. These surge sites can perform thousands of free tests per day. HHS has previously set up surge sites in Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

On Thursday, Wisconsin reported 3,747 new positive cases and 17 additional deaths. The state’s seven-day percent positive average is 20.8%.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,043 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals.

ThedaCare says the best way to manage community spread of COVID-19 is testing and contact tracing.

“The areas identified are seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and could potentially benefit from additional opportunities to identify new cases, especially for those who are asymptomatic,” reads a statement from ThedaCare.

The testing site is a joint effort between ThedaCare, State Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton), and state and national agencies.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.