Advertisement

U.S. Surgeon General announces COVID-19 surge testing center in Neenah

Surgeon General Jerome Adams visits Neenah. Oct. 16, 2020.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams visits Neenah. Oct. 16, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams is visiting Neenah Friday to announce a new COVID-19 testing site.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is setting up a surge testing site at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 333 N Green Bay Rd.

Surgeon General in Neenah

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is in Neenah to announce a new COVID-19 surge testing site at ThedaCare Physicians.

Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Friday, October 16, 2020

Surge testing sites are set up in areas where there is significant spread of COVID-19. These surge sites can perform thousands of free tests per day. HHS has previously set up surge sites in Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

On Thursday, Wisconsin reported 3,747 new positive cases and 17 additional deaths. The state’s seven-day percent positive average is 20.8%.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,043 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals.

ThedaCare says the best way to manage community spread of COVID-19 is testing and contact tracing.

“The areas identified are seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and could potentially benefit from additional opportunities to identify new cases, especially for those who are asymptomatic,” reads a statement from ThedaCare.

The testing site is a joint effort between ThedaCare, State Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton), and state and national agencies.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin sets more coronavirus records: 3,861 new cases, 26.47% tested positive

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It's the highest positivity rate for any day with more than 10,000 tests.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Doctors are warning that Europe is at a turning point as the coronavirus surges back across the continent, including among vulnerable people, and governments try to impose restrictions without locking whole economies down.

Coronavirus

Broadway shutdown hurting actors, theater workers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The pandemic has turned out the lights on Broadway with no productions scheduled now until next May.

Coronavirus

Broadway's lengthy closure crushes dreams

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Broadway is closed until May 2021, impacting the livelihoods of nearly 100,000.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek virus vaccine OK

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among several leading candidates in final testing.

Coronavirus

WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help COVID-19 patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization announced the long-awaited results of a six-month trial that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated the U.S. for much of 2020 and that could continue for 2021

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated the United States for much of 2020 and that could continue for at least some of 2021.

Coronavirus

6-year-old Max asks grown-ups to “be nice and follow the rules” so he can go back to school

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
This 6-year-old Make a Wish recipient wants people to follow the rules. "Grown-ups cannot live like this and be mean. They can’t be mean to the kids,"

Coronavirus

How rural hospitals are dealing with the COVID-19 surge

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
We take a close look at testing and hospitals in Door County and Oconto.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off in dueling town halls

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.