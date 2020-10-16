Suspect in state park stabbing still at large

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) - The man suspected in a homicide at Devil’s Lake State Park is still at large, according to the Sauk County’s sheriff.

Emergency responders were called to the south side of the park Wednesday morning where a 24-year-old man was found dead on the Grottos Trail, said Sheriff Chip Meister. It appears the man was stabbed to death, Meister said.

The sheriff said the suspect was last seen walking toward the south shore parking lot.

Officials blocked all roads to the park’s south side as investigators did their work. Nearby businesses were temporarily closed, the State Journal reported.

Meister said officials are unsure whether there is a threat to the public because it is still unclear whether the stabbing victim was targeted or if it was a random attack.

