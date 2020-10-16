Man with dementia found safe; police cancel Silver Alert

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a man with dementia was found safe. Details weren’t immediately available.

Loren Larry Mundt was recently released from the hospital and checked into the Clarion Inn, 3033 College Ave., Wednesday for a 7-day stay. Thursday, he spoke to a person at the front desk who said he appeared confused. He left the hotel at 10:45 that morning and hasn’t been seen since. The Grand Chute Police Department was notified on Friday.

Mundt is considered homeless, and police believe he has not been taking his prescription medicine.

