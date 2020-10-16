SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON & AGAIN SATURDAY MORNING

A mix of sun and clouds will continue this afternoon as spotty showers move through northeast Wisconsin. Showers will mainly be rain, but don’t be surprised if wet flakes or snow pellets mix in. Showers will clear just after sunset, then skies become mostly clear overnight. Once again tonight there will be frost/a hard freeze.

A more robust system will arrive Saturday morning to bring rain and snow to Wisconsin. Rain is most likely for areas East, including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore. Areas northwest of the Fox Cities could see a slushy inch or so on grassy surfaces. Precipitation will come to an end for most places around midday. Then, during the afternoon, the winds will increase with gusts as high as 35+ mph.

Sunday the skies will gradually clear and it should be a dry day however, the temperatures will be slightly cooler. Cool weather remains though next week with many days in the 40s and a few around 50.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: S 15-35 MPH

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A bit breezy. Spotty afternoon showers... A wintry mix is possible. HIGH: 50

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A frost or a freeze. Clouds towards dawn. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Slushy snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley... An inch or so possible in northcentral Wisconsin. Turning windy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: A gradual clearing. Blustery. HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. More late showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. A brisk wind. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops, with a chance of a late wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 50

