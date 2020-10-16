Advertisement

Ripon College contains the spread of COVID-19 virus

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - While reopening universities and colleges contributed to a rampant rise in coronavirus cases in the state in September, Ripon College says it’s mitigated the spread of the novel virus on its campus.

The college says as of Thursday, 13 students have tested positive for the coronavirus since the school opened in August and only 20% of the designated quarantine spaces are in use. Ripon Health Services is providing free COVID-19 testing to students with symptoms.

Vice President and Dean of Students Christopher Ogle says coronavirus spikes on other campuses were often related to group gatherings -- parties on or off campus, sports, and fraternities and sororities. “So much is riding on responsibble group behavior,” Ogle said. “After the first weekend on campus, we worked closely with student leaders and issued clear statements about the consequences of off-campus parties and visitors in the residence halls."

The college plans a mid-semester screening Monday of all the students who live on campus, followed by surveillance testing of 10% of those students each week for the first three weeks of November. The college is also offering students free flu shots.

In addition, classrooms are being cleaned and sanitized after every class, cleaning supplies are available all over campus, and the college is investing in large air purification systems that will be installed on heating and air conditioning systems by the end of the year.

