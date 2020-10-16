Advertisement

Outagamie County to require temperature checks

A self-serve temperature check station is set up at the entrance to the Outagamie County Courthouse.
A self-serve temperature check station is set up at the entrance to the Outagamie County Courthouse.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge in the Fox Valley, Outagamie County is implementing a new measure to help to stop the spread.

Traffic in and out of the Outagamie County Courthouse and administration building has slowed down significantly since the beginning of the pandemic. The non-essential workforce footprint has been reduced by 70 to 80%. And visitors to the building is limited too.

“With the numbers climbing we are re-emphasizing to department heads and staff, just as we’ve been communicating with the public, only come into the build if you have to,” says County Executive Tom Nelson.

Starting on Monday, everyone who enters an Outagamie County campus, whether they’re an employee or a visitor, will have to have their temperature checked. The new mandate excludes the Outagamie County Airport and county parks, shelters or restrooms.

According to Nelson, “I think that this is a simple step that we can do, to do what we can to keep our employees safe, to keep the public safe and then add just a little bit of assurance.”

Self-serve thermometers have been installed at the main entrance of the county building, visitors are asked to step up to the machine before being allowed to continue through the magnetometer.

Employees who don’t use the main entrance will be checked when they report to their department, they’d previously been asked to take their temperature before coming to work.

“What this is going to do, it’s going to make sure that everyone does and including the public and so anyone who comes through, just like they have to wear a mask, they also have to get their temperature taken,” says Nelson.

Much like the mask mandate that was implemented in July, County officials don’t anticipate the temperatures checks being any problem either. Tom Nelson adds, "People know that we are doing this for the health and safety and benefit of both our workers and the public.

As of right now, Outagamie County is the only county in the area to issue this mandate.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

