Advertisement

Local museum receiving a lifeline from the community during pandemic

Closed since spring, the community is rallying financial support for the museum
Closed since spring, the community is rallying financial support for the museum(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - During the pandemic, many arts organizations, like local museums, have really suffered from a loss of revenue.

But one museum in Two Rivers is receiving a lifeline from the community.

At the Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum along Lake Michigan, the last nine months have been a roller coaster.

“About two or three times we said, well we’re going to re-open and almost to the day we were going to re-open that some new thing doesn’t come out or there would be a new edict coming from the state,” says Peter Crabbe, Museum Executive Director.

Closed since March, museum staff have stayed busy behind the scenes.

“Sorting, cleaning, and cataloguing and all that stuff and it’s a mammoth task and we’ve really been able to focus on things like that in our storage areas. We’re still a young museum in terms of our growth, so for a young museum who’s collections have grown, who moved into a new facility not that long ago that has a lot of needs, we’re busier than ever even though we’ve been closed, so we’ve tried to use it as an opportunity,” says Crabbe.

An opportunity available only because of a generous matching grant of $125,000 from The Windgate Foundation.

With community donations already coming in, that number can grow to $250,000 by the end of the year.

“The great thing about Windgate is they recognize the importance of just being able to operate and stay open during a time like this. To quote them, they said they were here to make your life easier, which is a really generous, beautiful sentiment,” says Crabbe.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Bellevue man creates spooky Halloween light show

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The lights are synchronized to music. Just tune your radio to 88.7.

Community

Oshkosh hosting drive-through Truck or Treat a Menominee Park

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
Truck or Treat is intended to be a safe Halloween experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community

Kohler business to become first restaurant to install sanitizing technology for indoor dining

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
The restaurant discovered Far UVC 222 sanitizing technology, teaming up with Healthe, Inc. to install it.

Community

Gourmet Wishes on Thursday, Oct. 22

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Help Make-a-Wish Wisconsin. See chefs prepare their creations, and enter to win prizes just for tuning in!

Latest News

Community

Wisconsin Science Festival goes virtual

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
The 10th annual event is Oct. 15-18. It’s for people of all ages.

Community

City passes on purchase of East Town Mall

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
Members of the Green Bay Redevelopment Authority decided against the purchase, saying there are private developers interested and city ownership would hurt the TIF district.

Community

New study provides picture of housing needs in Green Bay

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
To implement the strategies outlined in the study, the city will be working on creating a housing committee.

Community

Interview: Pandemic won’t stop people from “Making Strides” against breast cancer

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the pandemic isn’t holding back organizations from raising money to fight the disease.

Community

Local girl hosts drive-through Teal Pumpkin event for kids with food allergies

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
Delly Schneider, 13, hosts an annual allergy-friendly Halloween party. Due to COVID-19, she’s turned her party into a drive-through Teal Pumpkin pick up.

News

Warming shelters plan pandemic protocols for upcoming season

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
This upcoming winter, warming shelters plan to provide for those in need, but not quite as usual. Many are adjusting how services are provided to keep people safe during the pandemic.