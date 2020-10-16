Local museum receiving a lifeline from the community during pandemic

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - During the pandemic, many arts organizations, like local museums, have really suffered from a loss of revenue.

But one museum in Two Rivers is receiving a lifeline from the community.

At the Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum along Lake Michigan, the last nine months have been a roller coaster.

“About two or three times we said, well we’re going to re-open and almost to the day we were going to re-open that some new thing doesn’t come out or there would be a new edict coming from the state,” says Peter Crabbe, Museum Executive Director.

Closed since March, museum staff have stayed busy behind the scenes.

“Sorting, cleaning, and cataloguing and all that stuff and it’s a mammoth task and we’ve really been able to focus on things like that in our storage areas. We’re still a young museum in terms of our growth, so for a young museum who’s collections have grown, who moved into a new facility not that long ago that has a lot of needs, we’re busier than ever even though we’ve been closed, so we’ve tried to use it as an opportunity,” says Crabbe.

An opportunity available only because of a generous matching grant of $125,000 from The Windgate Foundation.

With community donations already coming in, that number can grow to $250,000 by the end of the year.

“The great thing about Windgate is they recognize the importance of just being able to operate and stay open during a time like this. To quote them, they said they were here to make your life easier, which is a really generous, beautiful sentiment,” says Crabbe.

