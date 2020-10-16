DOT: Highway 76 reconstruction project finished early

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - All major construction on Highway 76 in Winnebago County is complete, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The highway between Greenhill Court and County JJ will reopen by the end of Friday.

The DOT says the $3.77 million project is expected to finish ahead of schedule. It’s also on budget.

Crews reconstructed the highway with two, 12-foot wide travel lanes with paved shoulder.

Roundabouts were added at 76 and County GG, and County G and County JJ.

Culvert pipes were replaced.

Storm sewers were added at the roundabouts.

Crews will do some clean up and landscaping during the week of Oct. 19. The DOT says that will not impact traffic.

The reconstruction project went through the Town of Vinland and Town of Clayton.

