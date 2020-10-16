Advertisement

Conversation on Supreme Court hearings with St. Norbert’s Charley Jacobs

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an Oct. 22 vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The nomination will then go to the full Senate for a vote.

It’s likely President Donald Trump’s nominee will be confirmed prior to the Nov. 3 election. Republicans control the Senate and have enough votes to confirm Barrett to a lifetime appointment on the bench.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, St. Norbert College Professor of Political Science Charley Jacobs joined us to provide analysis on the confirmation hearings. Watch the video for insight from Jacobs.

