Conversation on Supreme Court hearings with St. Norbert’s Charley Jacobs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an Oct. 22 vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The nomination will then go to the full Senate for a vote.

It’s likely President Donald Trump’s nominee will be confirmed prior to the Nov. 3 election. Republicans control the Senate and have enough votes to confirm Barrett to a lifetime appointment on the bench.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, St. Norbert College Professor of Political Science Charley Jacobs joined us to provide analysis on the confirmation hearings. Watch the video for insight from Jacobs.

MORE COVERAGE:

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.