COLD FOR OCTOBER... WITH SHOWERS, AND PERHAPS SNOW!

After a frosty start to your Friday, we’ll see temperatures climbing to near 50 degrees this afternoon. This is colder than normal for the middle of October. The chilly air aloft in the atmosphere will help create some pop up showers this afternoon. Don’t be surprised if some folks see a bit of a wintry mix, which could contain some snow pellets. Otherwise, look for a mix of sunshine and clouds today.

Another widespread frost or a hard freeze is expected tonight due to mostly clear skies and light wind.

Our next weathermaker arrives tomorrow morning... A storm system will give us rain across eastern Wisconsin. However, it will be cold enough for wet snow to fall to the NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. A slushy inch or so is possible across northcentral Wisconsin, mainly on grassy surfaces. Drier weather returns Saturday afternoon, with perhaps some late day sun. However, we’ll feel the force of a gusty south wind up to 35 mph, so look for more leaves to swirl around your neighborhood.

We’re expecting a gradual clearing on Sunday with blustery west winds. That breeze won’t allow temperatures to rise much, as highs only reach the low to mid 40s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: S 15-35 MPH

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A bit breezy. Spotty afternoon showers... A wintry mix is possible. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A frost or a freeze. Clouds towards dawn. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Slushy snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley... An inch or so possible in northcentral Wisconsin. Turning windy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: A gradual clearing. Blustery. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. More late showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. A brisk wind. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops, with a chance of a late wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 50

