Bellevue man creates spooky Halloween light show

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bellevue man has created a Halloween light show at his home.

The spooky show is located in the 2300 block of East Ridge.

The lights are synchronized to music. Just tune your radio to 88.7.

Dalin Vallati created the display. He wanted to give families something to do as some communities shy away from trick or treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dalin started working on the Halloween display in July. After Halloween, he’ll transition to a Christmas light display.

“Each light has to be drilled in or mounted onto a piece of PVC. You can’t just let them hang like a normal Christmas light bulb. They have to be mounted. We have around 2,000 lights. Each of them had to be individually mounted,” says Dalin Vallati.

The light show is on the weekends. Hours are 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

