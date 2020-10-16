Advertisement

4 injured, 1 seriously, in Green Lake County crash

Green Lake County deputies responded to a one-car crash on County Road B in the Town of Green Lake on Oct. 16, 2020
Green Lake County deputies responded to a one-car crash on County Road B in the Town of Green Lake on Oct. 16, 2020(Green Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-car accident that injured four people, including one who suffered severe injuries.

Green Lake County 911 was notified of the crash on County Road B, just east of State Highway 73, Thursday afternoon at 2:46 PM.

First responders were told the driver and two passengers were out of the car and were not hurt, but one passenger was hurt and was still in the car. All four ended up being transported to the Ripon medical center. The seriously injured passenger, identified only as a 33-year-old man, was later airlifted to a hospital in Neenah. We don’t know his condition.

Photos provided by the sheriff’s office show gouges in the grass going in the opposite direction for the left side of the two-lane highway with the car spun around and its air bags deployed.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the sheriff’s office with the crash investigation. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Markesan police and fire departments, Markesan Emergency Government, and South Green Lake County EMS.

