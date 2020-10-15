Advertisement

Rural rescue squad seeing more calls due to coronavirus

The Crivitz Rescue Squad is averaging 75 calls per month with the recent spike in cases.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Wisconsin, some rural communities are starting to see more and more signs of the virus.

“They are just so weak, there’s just a look; you can almost tell from 10 feet away, I bet they’re going to test positive, and generally they do,” said Denise Busse, EMT coordinator for the Crivitz Rescue Squad.

On average the squad responds to 45-50 calls per month, but a spike in coronavirus cases has crews answering more calls.

“We’re running about 75 calls a month instead, so definitely an increase. That’s expected to go up, I think this month will be busier than that, closer to 100,” said Busse.

She says calls have been on the rise since August. According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health, positive cases spiked in Marinette County in mid September.

“Our area is kind of like the wild west, people kind of don’t necessarily believe they have to follow the mandates, or don’t think the mandates aren’t doing any good,” said Busse.

“It’s actually one of our scariest situations right now, if you think about it. In a rural area, we call them testing deserts. When you have to drive more than 20-to-30 minutes to get a test, that’s not handy. If it starts to spread very quickly, it’s hard to get people tested and get them isolated,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea.

Which has members of the rescue squad taking every precaution.

“We’re always going in with eye protection, face shield, goggles, the gloves and a mask. If we get in there and find out they have COVID-19 symptoms we add to that a gown and an N95,” said Busse.

The rescue squad also has a small UV light to place inside the ambulance to disinfect it between calls.

“Besides wiping everything down with some heavy duty cleaners, we put that UV light in there and let it run about an hour,” said Busse.

She says personal protective equipment is still hard to come by, but are thankful for community donations which has helped keep everyone on the squad healthy.

“Thus far nobody has been sick, nobody has gotten their family members sick. With such a contagious disease, I think that’s great,” said Busse.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

King Veteran Home: 77 people test positive for coronavirus since last Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter obtained by Action 2 News sent to members, as well as friends and family of King Veteran Home in Waupaca County, says the campus is being hit hard by COVID-19.

News

City of Appleton discouraging trick-or-treating, Menasha cancels trick-or-treat hours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Halloween is quickly approaching, but some Fox Valley communities are debating whether trick-or-treating should be allowed because of the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

National

Early voters braving miserably long lines shatter records

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Early voters are shattering records. "Historic turnout" is expected for the general election.

Coronavirus

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of COVID-19 infection, severe illness

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.

Latest News

News

Community COVID testing site set to open in Appleton

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, a community testing site will open in Appleton.

News

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Hospitalizations set another single-day record

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
There are more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized right now, the first time that figure was over 1,000.

Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source.

Coronavirus

Closing schools is latest front in virus fight across Europe

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
European countries, and even regions inside countries, are applying drastically contrasting strategies to get a handle on the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases surge across Germany

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Germany reports the highest cumulative infection numbers since April.

National

Extra safety scrutiny planned as virus vaccine worries grow

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With this week’s pause of a second major vaccine study because of an unexplained illness a quarter of Americans say they won’t get vaccinated.