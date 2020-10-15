Oshkosh hosting drive-through Truck or Treat a Menominee Park

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Parks Department is hosting a Truck or Treat event at Menominee Park on Oct. 17.

The event combines the annual Zooloween Boo and Touch a Truck events.

Truck or Treat is intended to be a safe Halloween experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families should hop in their vehicle and drive through the park. There will be community sponsored treat stations. Volunteers will bring the candy to your vehicle.

Truck or Treaters are encouraged to wear costumes. There will also be jugglers and other entertainment.

Tickets are $10 per family. They must be purchased online at https://www.ci.oshkosh.wi.us/Parks/WebTrac/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/wbsearch.html

If you have questions, call (920) 236-5080.

Hours are 11 a.m. to noon and noon to 1 p.m.

“It’s been a long summer for everybody. We have not had any events this summer at any of our facilities. They all usually draw large numbers, so we had to cancel. So we tried to have a creative way to still have people come down to Menominee Park. It’s a beautiful park. The leaves are beautiful. We wanted to have a safe way for people to participate in some way," says Jenny McCollian, Revenue Facilities Manager, City of Oshkosh.

Drivers should enter the park through the entrance across from Webster Stanley Middle School.

