Advertisement

Oshkosh hosting drive-through Truck or Treat a Menominee Park

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Parks Department is hosting a Truck or Treat event at Menominee Park on Oct. 17.

The event combines the annual Zooloween Boo and Touch a Truck events.

Truck or Treat is intended to be a safe Halloween experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families should hop in their vehicle and drive through the park. There will be community sponsored treat stations. Volunteers will bring the candy to your vehicle.

Truck or Treaters are encouraged to wear costumes. There will also be jugglers and other entertainment.

Tickets are $10 per family. They must be purchased online at https://www.ci.oshkosh.wi.us/Parks/WebTrac/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/wbsearch.html

If you have questions, call (920) 236-5080.

Hours are 11 a.m. to noon and noon to 1 p.m.

“It’s been a long summer for everybody. We have not had any events this summer at any of our facilities. They all usually draw large numbers, so we had to cancel. So we tried to have a creative way to still have people come down to Menominee Park. It’s a beautiful park. The leaves are beautiful. We wanted to have a safe way for people to participate in some way," says Jenny McCollian, Revenue Facilities Manager, City of Oshkosh.

Drivers should enter the park through the entrance across from Webster Stanley Middle School.

Tickets are still available!!! They will not be sold at event. You must purchase in advance online at www.ci.oshkosh.wi.us/parks . Any problems call the parks office at 920-236-5080.

Posted by Menominee Park and Zoo on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Kohler business to become first restaurant to install sanitizing technology for indoor dining

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
The restaurant discovered Far UVC 222 sanitizing technology, teaming up with Healthe, Inc. to install it.

Community

Gourmet Wishes on Thursday, Oct. 22

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Help Make-a-Wish Wisconsin. See chefs prepare their creations, and enter to win prizes just for tuning in!

Community

Wisconsin Science Festival goes virtual

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
The 10th annual event is Oct. 15-18. It’s for people of all ages.

Community

City passes on purchase of East Town Mall

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
Members of the Green Bay Redevelopment Authority decided against the purchase, saying there are private developers interested and city ownership would hurt the TIF district.

Latest News

Community

New study provides picture of housing needs in Green Bay

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
To implement the strategies outlined in the study, the city will be working on creating a housing committee.

Community

Interview: Pandemic won’t stop people from “Making Strides” against breast cancer

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the pandemic isn’t holding back organizations from raising money to fight the disease.

Community

Local girl hosts drive-through Teal Pumpkin event for kids with food allergies

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
Delly Schneider, 13, hosts an annual allergy-friendly Halloween party. Due to COVID-19, she’s turned her party into a drive-through Teal Pumpkin pick up.

News

Warming shelters plan pandemic protocols for upcoming season

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
This upcoming winter, warming shelters plan to provide for those in need, but not quite as usual. Many are adjusting how services are provided to keep people safe during the pandemic.

News

Fond du Lac Salvation Army in need of Coats for Kids donations

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
Donations are down, but need it up and now the Fond du Lac Salvation Army needs donations for its Coats for Kids distribution.

Community

Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
It’s a time to celebrate and honor Native American histories and cultures.