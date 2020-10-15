OPFB: 20-team mega conference formed for HS football in spring
Members of the FRCC, FVA, and Wisconsin Valley Conference are joining together
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school spring football in Wisconsin will feature a 20-team mega conference. In a release from the Fox Valley Association, the details were outlined on Wednesday.
"A group of 20 high schools from four different central and eastern Wisconsin conferences have joined to form the Fox Valley Classic Football Conference to provide regular season and playoff games for the alternate spring football season in 2021.The schools, representing the Fox Valley Association, Wisconsin Valley Conference and both divisions of the Fox River Classic Conference, will be split into four groups and play a five-game regular season followed by a two-game playoff format.
The schools are grouped based on a combination of enrollment and past success to provide competitive and unique matchups while still maintaining some traditional rivalries. Each school will play the other four teams in its group and one crossover game with a team from another group during the five-game regular season. Practices begin on March 8 and the first games will be played Friday, March 26.Playoffs will be held during the final two weeks on April 30 and May 7 with every school guaranteed two games. The top two teams each from Groups A and B will compete in a four-team playoff, while the top two teams each from Groups C and D will do the same with semifinals followed by consolation and championship games. The third and fourth place teams from Groups A and B will comprise another four-team bracket and the third and fourth place teams from Groups C and D will also play off. The fifth place teams from all four divisions will play two games against each other the final two weeks.
Junior varsity and freshman (or JV-2) games will be held the following Monday between the same opponents as the Friday night varsity contests. Junior varsity games will be held at the opposite sites from the varsity games and freshman games will be played at the same locations."
The following is a breakdown of the groups:
Group A: Bay Port, Fond du Lac, Green Bay Preble, Neenah and Stevens Point.
Group B: Appleton East, Appleton North, Ashwaubenon, Kimberly and Pulaski.
Group C: Appleton West, De Pere, Green Bay Southwest, Manitowoc and Oshkosh West.
Group D: Green Bay East, Green Bay West, Oshkosh North, Sheboygan North and Sheboygan South.
Spring 2021 Fox Valley Classic Football Conference Schedule
Friday, March 26
Fond du Lac at Manitowoc
Sheboygan South at Kimberly
Green Bay Preble at Bay Port
Stevens Point at Neenah
Appleton East at Appleton North
Ashwaubenon at Pulaski
Green Bay Southwest at De Pere
Oshkosh West at Appleton West
Sheboygan North at Green Bay East
Oshkosh North at Green Bay West
Thursday, April 1
Green Bay Southwest at Green Bay Preble
Sheboygan North at Appleton East
Neenah at Fond du Lac
Bay Port at Stevens Point
Pulaski at Kimberly
Appleton North at Ashwaubenon
Appleton West at Manitowoc
De Pere at Oshkosh West
Green Bay West at Sheboygan South
Green Bay East at Oshkosh North
Friday, April 9
Bay Port at De Pere
Appleton North at Green Bay East
Fond du Lac at Stevens Point
Neenah at Green Bay Preble
Kimberly at Ashwaubenon
Pulaski at Appleton East
Manitowoc at Oshkosh West
Appleton West at Green Bay Southwest
Sheboygan South at Oshkosh North
Green Bay West at Sheboygan North
Friday, April 16
Oshkosh West at Stevens Point
Oshkosh North at Ashwaubenon
Green Bay Preble at Fond du Lac
Bay Port at Neenah
Appleton East at Kimberly
Appleton North at Pulaski
Green Bay Southwest at Manitowoc
De Pere at Appleton West
Sheboygan North at Sheboygan South
Green Bay East at Green Bay West
Friday, April 23
Neenah at Appleton West
Green Bay West at Pulaski
Fond du Lac at Bay Port
Stevens Point at Green Bay Preble
Kimberly at Appleton North
Ashwaubenon at Appleton East
Manitowoc at De Pere
Oshkosh West at Green Bay Southwest
Sheboygan South at Green Bay East
Oshkosh North at Sheboygan North
Friday, April 30
Playoffs - Semifinal Round
Friday, May 7
Playoffs - Championship and Consolation Rounds
