OPFB: 20-team mega conference formed for HS football in spring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school spring football in Wisconsin will feature a 20-team mega conference. In a release from the Fox Valley Association, the details were outlined on Wednesday.

"A group of 20 high schools from four different central and eastern Wisconsin conferences have joined to form the Fox Valley Classic Football Conference to provide regular season and playoff games for the alternate spring football season in 2021.The schools, representing the Fox Valley Association, Wisconsin Valley Conference and both divisions of the Fox River Classic Conference, will be split into four groups and play a five-game regular season followed by a two-game playoff format.

The schools are grouped based on a combination of enrollment and past success to provide competitive and unique matchups while still maintaining some traditional rivalries. Each school will play the other four teams in its group and one crossover game with a team from another group during the five-game regular season. Practices begin on March 8 and the first games will be played Friday, March 26.Playoffs will be held during the final two weeks on April 30 and May 7 with every school guaranteed two games. The top two teams each from Groups A and B will compete in a four-team playoff, while the top two teams each from Groups C and D will do the same with semifinals followed by consolation and championship games. The third and fourth place teams from Groups A and B will comprise another four-team bracket and the third and fourth place teams from Groups C and D will also play off. The fifth place teams from all four divisions will play two games against each other the final two weeks.

Junior varsity and freshman (or JV-2) games will be held the following Monday between the same opponents as the Friday night varsity contests. Junior varsity games will be held at the opposite sites from the varsity games and freshman games will be played at the same locations."

The following is a breakdown of the groups:

Group A: Bay Port, Fond du Lac, Green Bay Preble, Neenah and Stevens Point.

Group B: Appleton East, Appleton North, Ashwaubenon, Kimberly and Pulaski.

Group C: Appleton West, De Pere, Green Bay Southwest, Manitowoc and Oshkosh West.

Group D: Green Bay East, Green Bay West, Oshkosh North, Sheboygan North and Sheboygan South.

Spring 2021 Fox Valley Classic Football Conference Schedule

Friday, March 26

Fond du Lac at Manitowoc

Sheboygan South at Kimberly

Green Bay Preble at Bay Port

Stevens Point at Neenah

Appleton East at Appleton North

Ashwaubenon at Pulaski

Green Bay Southwest at De Pere

Oshkosh West at Appleton West

Sheboygan North at Green Bay East

Oshkosh North at Green Bay West

Thursday, April 1

Green Bay Southwest at Green Bay Preble

Sheboygan North at Appleton East

Neenah at Fond du Lac

Bay Port at Stevens Point

Pulaski at Kimberly

Appleton North at Ashwaubenon

Appleton West at Manitowoc

De Pere at Oshkosh West

Green Bay West at Sheboygan South

Green Bay East at Oshkosh North

Friday, April 9

Bay Port at De Pere

Appleton North at Green Bay East

Fond du Lac at Stevens Point

Neenah at Green Bay Preble

Kimberly at Ashwaubenon

Pulaski at Appleton East

Manitowoc at Oshkosh West

Appleton West at Green Bay Southwest

Sheboygan South at Oshkosh North

Green Bay West at Sheboygan North

Friday, April 16

Oshkosh West at Stevens Point

Oshkosh North at Ashwaubenon

Green Bay Preble at Fond du Lac

Bay Port at Neenah

Appleton East at Kimberly

Appleton North at Pulaski

Green Bay Southwest at Manitowoc

De Pere at Appleton West

Sheboygan North at Sheboygan South

Green Bay East at Green Bay West

Friday, April 23

Neenah at Appleton West

Green Bay West at Pulaski

Fond du Lac at Bay Port

Stevens Point at Green Bay Preble

Kimberly at Appleton North

Ashwaubenon at Appleton East

Manitowoc at De Pere

Oshkosh West at Green Bay Southwest

Sheboygan South at Green Bay East

Oshkosh North at Sheboygan North

Friday, April 30

Playoffs - Semifinal Round

Friday, May 7

Playoffs - Championship and Consolation Rounds

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.