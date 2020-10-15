Advertisement

Delays possible at Appleton COVID-19 site after collision involving Action 2 News live truck

Preparations are underway at Appleton North High School to open a community COVID testing site.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - There may be some delays on the first day of the Appleton North COVID-19 testing after an Action 2 News live truck collided with a tent.

The site opening at Appleton North High School was initially delayed, but the city says it is open. There may be delays when the tent repair team arrives.

Action 2 News is cooperating with officials. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.

Our live truck driver is not injured.

CLICK HERE for the testing site map.

Here are dates and times of the testing site:

  • October 15-17 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • October 19-21 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • October 26-28 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 2-4 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 9-10 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 16-18 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 23-25 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • December 1-2 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • December 7-9 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

***UPDATE*** Testing will take place in the parking lot of Appleton North High School. Please view traffic map here:...

Posted by Appleton City Hall on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

