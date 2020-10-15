Neenah elementary school students to return to in-person learning

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) -The Neenah Joint School District has announced the return of in-person learning for some of its students.

Elementary schools will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19. The students will be in person five days a week.

“Due to the decrease in COVID case numbers among younger children in the District and Winnebago County, students in grades 4K-6 will return to five days per week of in-person learning on Monday, October 19,” reads a statement from the district.

Horace Mann Middle School will also return to in-person learning five days a week.

Shattuck Middle School is transitioning to hybrid learning.

“Shattuck students whose last names start with letters A-K will attend school on October 20, 22, 23, 27 and 30. Shattuck students whose last names start with letters L-Z will attend school on October 19, 21, 26, 28 and 29.”

Neenah High School will remain in virtual learning until Friday, Oct. 30. A decision on a possible return to in-person learning will be announced on Oct. 29.

“The District will need to see a decrease in the positivity rate before resuming in-person learning,” reads a statement.

