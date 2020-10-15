Advertisement

Neenah elementary school students to return to in-person learning

Neenah School District asks community to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols
Neenah School District asks community to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) -The Neenah Joint School District has announced the return of in-person learning for some of its students.

Elementary schools will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19. The students will be in person five days a week.

“Due to the decrease in COVID case numbers among younger children in the District and Winnebago County, students in grades 4K-6 will return to five days per week of in-person learning on Monday, October 19,” reads a statement from the district.

Horace Mann Middle School will also return to in-person learning five days a week.

Shattuck Middle School is transitioning to hybrid learning.

“Shattuck students whose last names start with letters A-K will attend school on October 20, 22, 23, 27 and 30. Shattuck students whose last names start with letters L-Z will attend school on October 19, 21, 26, 28 and 29.”

Neenah High School will remain in virtual learning until Friday, Oct. 30. A decision on a possible return to in-person learning will be announced on Oct. 29.

“The District will need to see a decrease in the positivity rate before resuming in-person learning,” reads a statement.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CDC studying UW-Oshkosh’s use of COVID-19 antigen testing

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is taking a closer look at UW-Oshkosh, assessing the school’s use of antigen testing.

News

Municipalities donate unused CARES Act funding to local school district

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
Earlier this year, the State of Wisconsin received more than $2 billion in CARES Act funding from the federal government to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back To School

Green Bay School District offering take home breakfast, lunch and dinner

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
Not everyone has to be a student in the district to benefit from the program.

News

WEAC president tells state legislators to ‘stop ignoring the problem’ of COVID-19 in schools

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Schmidt
The president of Wisconsin's largest union of educators is asking state legislators to stop making the pandemic political when it comes to schools.

Latest News

News

Educators sound off on this school year’s challenges

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
We’re hearing from teachers throughout northeast Wisconsin, who are dealing with just as many ups and downs, and wanted to share their perspective.

Back To School

Records: Failed UW president search costs about $216,000

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The presidential search collapsed in June when the lone finalist, University of Alaska System president Jim Johnsen, withdrew his name from consideration.

News

Bonduel offering ‘tech lounges’ for students to get WIFI while virtual learning

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Schmidt
The Bonduel School District is going virtual for the next two weeks because of COVID-19 related issues, but to make sure all students have the internet access they need, the district is offering some additional help.

Back To School

De Pere extends summer meal program into school year

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
De Pere families can pick up meals daily. It doesn’t matter if the child is school age.

Education

Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
Remember it’s okay to be stressed, it’s a matter of modeling emotions and using positive coping strategies that your kids can also learn from.

Back To School

Pandemic sparks interest in NWTC’s sustainability program

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Sustainable Food and Agriculture Systems offers 25 classes.