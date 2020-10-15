Advertisement

MUCH COLDER & STILL WINDY... FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Oct. 15, 2020
As a strong cold front moves away from us, we will see a gradual clearing across northeast Wisconsin. But the big story will be the blustery weather. Gusty northwest winds are driving a much colder blob of air into the Great Lakes. Our temperatures won’t climb much today, with many highs in the upper 40s. However, with that pesky wind, it’s really going to feel like the 30s for most of the day.

As the wind settles down tonight, temperatures will tumble down to, and below the freezing mark. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore. This spells out the end of our growing season across eastern Wisconsin. It might be a good idea to bring inside those garden hoses, and drain any water associated with in-ground sprinkler systems.

We’re also watching an interesting situation for Saturday. We’ll see a round of showers across eastern Wisconsin... With wet snow falling across northcentral Wisconsin. Areas northwest of Shawano may see a slushy inch or two on grassy surfaces. Road conditions shouldn’t be too bad due to the relatively mild pavement, but we’ll watch the situation closely as we head into the weekend.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

GALE WARNING THIS MORNING

TODAY: NW 15-35 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

FRIDAY: SW/W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and windy. HIGH: 48 (wind chills in the 30s)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calmer. FREEZE WARNING across eastern Wisconsin. LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A late shower (or maybe a brief mix) is possible. A bit breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers likely... An inch or two of slushy snow is possible in northcentral Wisconsin. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. Maybe a spotty mix NORTH? HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Late rain, then a wintry mix NORTH at night. HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. More late showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Early showers. Otherwise, cloudy again. HIGH: 51

