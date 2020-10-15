Advertisement

Memorials abound on what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday

By WCCO and WCBS
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/WCBS) - People all over the world remembered George Floyd and honored his memory Wednesday on what would have been his 47th birthday.

The intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis is where George Floyd died in May after a former Minneapolis police officer held him to the ground with his knee for nearly eight minutes. His death sparked massive, ongoing protests against police brutality across the country.

On George Floyd’s birthday, the place of devastation turned into a place of some celebration. Toussaint Morrison brought a bouquet of “Happy Birthday” balloons.

“Celebrating his birthday is just a way of recognizing him as a human, since he was not recognized as a human by the police,” Morrison said. “It’s important to recognize George and what would have been his life, had he still been here and not stolen from us by the police department. So, still recognizing him as a human is really important.”

Howard Hobbs also came to recognize a man he never met, a man the world now knows. He brought his young granddaughters, saying this is a story for all ages.

“[My 4-year-old granddaughter] says ‘George Floyd,’ and she knew that George Floyd was killed by police. She told me that,” Hobbs said.

In New York City, George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, and others gathered in his name at the foot of a mural honoring the man.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to call him and tell him happy birthday or give him a hug or just hear him crack a joke, but I know he’s good,” Terrence Floyd said.

He says it’s clear from responses near and far that although his brother’s life is over, his work is not done.

“When I look at this mural right here, I see in my brother’s eyes he’s telling me, ‘Little bro, do what you got to do, man. Speak for me, walk for me, love for me.’ And that’s exactly what I’m gonna do,” he said.

Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death, including Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Their trial is set for March.

