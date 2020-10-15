Advertisement

King Veteran Home: 77 people test positive for coronavirus since last Friday

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A letter obtained by Action 2 News sent to members, as well as friends and family of King Veteran Home in Waupaca County, says the campus is being hit hard by COVID-19.

According to the letter, dated October 14, since their last report on Friday, 60 members and 17 staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The letter goes on to say that since the report came out, they have had 15 members and 37 staff recover, and as of Tuesday, 51 members were in quarantine in Stordock Hall.

Tammy Servatius, the Commandant, wrote they also had a death related to the virus, meaning the campus has had four deaths throughout the past three weeks which may be attributed to COVID-19.

Servatius says 307 out of the roughly 700 staff members live in the City of Waupaca, and hundreds of others live in the surrounding counties, which are Winnebago, Outagamie, Waushara and Portage.

Waupaca County, as well as those surrounding counties, are listed as having very high activity levels for COVID-19.

The campus is providing a digital COVID-19 update. You can sign up to receive the digital communication by clicking HERE.

A letter dated October 14 shows what has been happening at King Veteran Home in Waupaca County.
A letter dated October 14 shows what has been happening at King Veteran Home in Waupaca County.(WBAY Staff)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

