Green Bay man who stayed at St. John’s Homeless Shelter now looking to give back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – St. John’s Homeless Shelter serves many community members, and is also where one Green Bay man got the help he needed.

Now, he wants to give back, and is looking to collect donations ahead of the winter months.

Philip Fay has an apartment on Elm Street in Green Bay, but it’s far from where his story began.

“I’m originally from Connecticut. That’s where all my family is,” says Fay.

After raising his kids, he decided to travel the country, and his journey ended in Green Bay.

“Any state I went to I would stay in a homeless shelter to save money until I went to the next place. I ended up in Green Bay, and this is where I decided to stay,” said Fay.

He admits life in homeless shelters can be rough, but he was determined to experience homelessness firsthand to better understand and help those around him.

After arriving in Green Bay, he spent a year and a half in and out of St. John’s Homeless Shelter – without stable housing.

“The people at St. John’s, they’re great. They welcome you with open arms, they don’t judge you. They help you to the best of their ability,” said Fay.

It’s the help and support from St. John’s that ultimately led Fay to his Elm Street apartment, where he has lived since January.

Now, he wants to return the favor by raising donations for the shelter.

“Toothpaste, toothbrushes, winter coats, jackets, hats, gloves, personal items, whatever St. John’s can use to help these people stay warm in the winter,” said Fay.

“It’s humbling, and I think it paints a beautiful picture of who we serve. These are individuals who are resilient, hardworking. They perhaps fell on hard times for a brief period of time, but as they get back on their feet they’re some of the most generous and loving community members I’ve ever met,” said Alexia Wood, the Executive Director for St. John’s Homeless Shelter.

Items on the St. John’s wish list for October include the following:

Men’s Jeans - size 30-35 waist

Men’s and Women’s Long Johns - tops and bottoms

Insulated/water proof winter gloves

Men’s tennis shoes - size 10

Decaf and regular coffee

Bottled water

Individually wrapped snack/drink items for bag lunches

Twin size fitted sheets

Bus passes - daily/weekly/monthly

Kwik Trip gift cards - $5-$10

Disinfectant wipes

Neutralizing spray/air freshener

Washcloths

Shout it Out cleaner

Forever Stamps

Copy Paper

Click here to view the shelter’s Christmas wish list.

Donation items NOT ACCPETED include:

Hand-Knit mittens/hats/scarves

Vests

Fleeces

Dressy clothing

Ties

Purses

Cloth handbags

Turtlenecks

Sweaters

Camisoles

Jeans w/ 29 length or smaller

Polo shirts

Cosmetic bags

Mirrors

Sewing kits

Cosmetics

Pill boxes

Electric razors

Clocks

Puzzles

Suspenders

Dress shoes

Watches

Children’s clothing

Children’s items

Financial donations can be mailed to the following address:

St. John’s Shelter

P.O. Box 1743

Green Bay, WI

54305

