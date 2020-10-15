FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT

Clouds continue to hold on to far northeast Wisconsin, but will thin through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Today, Temperatures are holding mainly steady in the 40s and gusty northwest wind in the range of 20 - 30 mph. Skies overnight will be mostly clear and the wind will settle to 5-10 mph. Much colder air will settle in overnight with lows falling to the upper 20s to around 30. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore overnight. This signals the end to the growing season in northeast Wisconsin.

Friday will begin with some sunshine, but spotty showers will develop late in the morning and remain possible through the evening. Any precipitation will be under a tenth of an inch. Temperatures will be similar to today.

A stronger system will arrive Saturday, and could bring the first accumulation of wet snow to North Central Wisconsin Saturday morning. For the rest of northeast Wisconsin the precipitation will be mainly rain but there may be a few wet flakes mixing in during the morning. Sunday will bring the chance for some afternoon sunshine. Chilly temperatures remain in the forecast through next week, and an unsettled patter will be rain in the forecast nearly every day.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMAL CRAFT ADVISORY

TODAY: NW 15-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: SW/W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and windy. HIGH: 48 (wind chills in the 30s)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calmer. FREEZE WARNING across eastern Wisconsin. LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A late shower (or maybe a brief mix) is possible. A bit breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers likely... An inch or two of slushy snow is possible in northcentral Wisconsin. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. Maybe a spotty mix NORTH? HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Late rain, then a wintry mix NORTH at night. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. More late showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Early showers. Otherwise, cloudy again. HIGH: 51

