FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies, less wind and an already cold air mass in place will make for a cold night tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to around 30. A FREEZE WARNING is posted - Make sure you protect your plants.

Friday will be breezy (but not AS windy) with a mix of sun and clouds. A few spotty light rain or snow showers will be possible. High temperatures will be about ten degrees colder than average - mostly in the upper 40s.

Saturday brings plenty of wind. Gusts could be in excess of 40 mph and there could be some Lakeshore flooding near Lake Michigan and on the west shore of the bay of Green Bay. There will also be a round of rain, which may include some mix or snow - Mainly for areas to the north. Some slushy snow accumulation may be possible on grassy surfaces. Saturday will be a bit milder with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will be colder again with just a chance of a few showers (wet flakes?). Much of next week looks cool and unsettled. The computer models are not in good agreement as to when the next rain or snow chances arrive, so keep checking back for more updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SWS 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: SSE TO 45 KTS WAVES: 3-7′ GALE WARNING LIKELY

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calmer. FREEZE WARNING across eastern Wisconsin. LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A late shower (or maybe a brief mix) is possible. A bit breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy and QUITE WINDY. Showers likely... An inch or two of slushy snow is possible in northcentral Wisconsin. HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. Maybe a few spotty rain/snow showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Late rain, then a wintry mix NORTH at night. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. More late showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. Rain late or at night. HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Breezy. Morning rain. HIGH: 53

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.