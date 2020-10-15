Advertisement

City of Appleton discouraging trick-or-treating, Menasha cancels trick-or-treat hours

(WBAY photo)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Halloween is quickly approaching, but some Fox Valley communities are debating whether trick-or-treating should be allowed because of the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

Appleton is one of those communities, and on Wednesday evening, city officials met to discuss the consideration of canceling trick-or-treating.

Alderperson Michael Smith proposed the event be put on hold in a resolution brought before the city’s safety and licensing committee.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen by Halloween, but in the meantime we can all be safe, and kids can be safe, kids can be spreaders, we know this. So, one year I think is the prudent thing to do,” said Smith.

During the meeting, that resolution was amended, and instead of canceling trick or treating hours, it is now strongly discouraged.

“Halloween is going to continue to come regardless of what we decide here and unless we are going to literally put an officer on every street corner I don’t know that we’re actually going to stop trick or treating,” said Appleton Alderperson Kyle Lobner.

Other cities, such as Menasha, have already canceled their hours for trick or treating, and the Hometown Halloween event has also been canceled.

TRICK OR TREAT RECOMENDATIONS: With extremely high levels of COVID19 circulating in the Fox Cities, the City of Menasha,...

Posted by City of Menasha Police Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The health department said the decision was based on a chart showing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases that started in early September.

“We’ve been following our COVID metrics to see if there would be a decline in our cases. Unfortunately our COVID 19 activity, hospitalizations and fatalities have all risen and that’s contributing to our decision," said Nancy McKenney, the Menasha Public Health Director.

Click here to read Menasha’s trick-or-treat recommendations for this year.

The full council can still make changes to the resolution, and have the final vote next week.

