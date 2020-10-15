Brown County employee facing felony theft charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County employee has been booked on charges of theft and misconduct in office.

Kevin Raye is facing three counts of Class F felony Theft-Movable Property - Fraud, and one count of Misconduct.

Wisconsin statute states Class F Theft felonies are charged when “the value of the property exceeds $100,000.”

Raye was arrested Wednesday and booked into Brown County Jail.

Raye is listed as an Enterprise Network and Infrastructure Manager for the county.

Official charges have yet to be filed. Action 2 News will update this story when we get a criminal complaint.

