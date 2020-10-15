Advertisement

Analysis: Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Amy Coney Barrett followed tradition set by prior Supreme Court nominees by not discussing her views on cases that could come before the court.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Judge Amy Coney Barrett spent about 20 hours answering senators’ questions in her Supreme Court hearings. On Action 2 News at 4:30, St. Norbert College political science professor Charley Jacobs discussed what we learned about Judge Barrett and the “fool’s errand” of gavel-to-gavel coverage, and whether her lifetime confirmation to the nation’s highest court is at risk.

