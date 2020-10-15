Advertisement

Amid report of ‘unmasking’ probe ending without charges, Trump expresses unhappiness

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Washington Post is reporting a federal prosecutor has completed his report on whether Obama-era officials improperly requested names of U.S. intelligence operatives.

No wrongdoing was found, which puts an end to an accusation President Donald Trump supported against his political adversaries.

Trump reacted to the news of his much-hyped conspiracy theory fizzling in an Wednesday afternoon interview, saying, “It’s a disgrace. They’re guilty as hell.”

Trump also expressed exasperation with Attorney General Bill Barr, refusing to say if he’ll keep him around.

“I have no comment, can’t comment on that. It’s too early. I’m not happy with all of the evidence I have, I can tell you that. I’m not happy,” Trump said.

It’s a sudden end to the unmasking investigation some Republicans were relying on to prove wrongdoing by the Obama administration.

“If we weren’t involved in COVID 19 crisis, this would be a scandal, the biggest thing since Watergate,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R - Texas. So much for that.

The president accused his predecessor of treason involved the unmasking of Michael Flynn, the president’s first national security adviser.

Flynn was swept up in foreign intelligence gathering when he spoke with foreign officials who were being monitored by U.S. intelligence.

Typically, Americans' names are kept secret, but several Obama officials unredacted or unmasked Flynn’s identity.

In may, the acting director of national intelligence released the names of Obama officials who allegedly requested that unmasking, and they included former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This was all Obama. This was all Biden. These people were corrupt. The whole thing was corrupt, and we caught them. We caught them,” Trump said.

But unmasking is not illegal. Senior government officials have the ability to ask for names in certain circumstances.

In fact, the Trump administration unmasked nearly 17,000 Americans' identities in 2018, compared with about 9,000 under Obama in 2016.

“To turn this into some sort of a conspiracy in an effort to support the president’s political narrative and for the Justice Department to pick that up and pursue an investigation on absolutely no grounds, it’s disgusting. It’s just absolutely horrible,” said Andrew McCabe, a former FBI Deputy Director

Just last week, Trump called for charges against Obama and Biden.

“These people should be indicted. This was the greatest political crime in the history of our country. And that includes Obama and it includes Biden,” he said.

With word that the investigation into what Trump falsely labeled as treason is over, top Trump allies said they’re going to be asking for more answers.

“I saw that. I want to follow up and if they’ve completed their report, I’d like to know what it is,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US jobless claims likely remain high as layoffs persist

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The still-high number of people seeking jobless benefits reflects an economy that has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.

National

EU imposes sanctions on 6 Russians over Navalny poisoning

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The European Union and Britain imposed sanctions Thursday on six Russians, some among the highest-ranked officials in the nation, and one organization over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

National Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

National Politics

Trump expresses unhappiness after 'unmasking' probe reportedly ends without charges

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the conclusion of a report by Attorney General Bill Barr's Justice Dept.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee considers Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a fourth day of hearings Thursday on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to join the Supreme Court.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze warning

Updated: 56 minutes ago
After some morning clouds, sun returns with high temperatures mostly in the upper 40s.

National

Broadway reaches for normalcy with Tony Award nominations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tumult in the industry remains, it was announced last week that performances would be shut down until at least May 30.

National

Jury finds Nebraska woman guilty of dismembering Tinder date

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman has been found guilty in the killing of a woman who disappeared after a Tinder date and whose dismembered remains were found in trash bags in rural Nebraska.

National

Amazon Prime Days kick off holiday shopping season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
As sales begin in mid-October, later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, the months spent at home have caused a surge in online shopping.

National

Man arrested for murder, kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in 1984 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Jonelle Matthews, 12, was considered missing for more than 30 years until workers digging a pipeline found her body in July 2019.