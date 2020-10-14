Xavier’s Lauren Haen wins WIAA golf state title
The SR overcome a 7-stroke deficit entering the final round
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KOHLER, Wis. (WBAY) - Xavier High School senior Lauren Haen shot a 6-over 78 Tuesday to win the WIAA Division 2 girls golf championship on a windy day.
Haen started the day 7 strokes off the lead, but playing earlier in the day put together a solid round despite the windiest conditions she had ever played in. Her 78 stood as the best round by any golfer by 6 strokes.
Haen, who placed in the top 10 the last 2 years, leaves her high school career as a state champion.
