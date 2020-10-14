Wisconsin Science Festival goes virtual

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Science Festival is going virtual for 2020.

The 10th annual event is Oct. 15-18. It’s for people of all ages.

WISCONSIN SCIENCE FESTIVAL WEBSITE: https://www.wisconsinsciencefest.org/

There are hundreds of activities for science enthusiasts.

Some online programs are interactive. Others are pre-recorded so they can be watched at any time.

In previous years, events would take place across the state. In 2019, 33,000 people attended 300 events.

This year, there are activities families can do inside the home or outside.

“You don’t have to have a fancy set up. You don’t have to have a chemistry set, but you can explore things depending on your interests. whether it’s physics, mechanics and engineering and how things work, or nature observations, or a little bit of home chemistry that you can do in your kitchen with an adult,” says Laura Heisler, Director and Co-Founder, Wisconsin Science Festival.

Organizers say the festival is a showcase for the importance of science in Wisconsin.

“One thing that’s really important to us is that kids see scientists from all backgrounds, all walks of life, all demographics. People who look like them whether it’s women scientists or scientists of color. We’re really trying to make connections so kids across Wisconsin can see what scientists look like," says Heisler.

