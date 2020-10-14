Advertisement

WHOA! A WINDY WEDNESDAY, WITH LIGHT RAIN MAINLY NORTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Oct. 14, 2020
Clouds have pushed back into northeast Wisconsin. Low pressure tracking towards Lake Superior will create some light rain today. Most of the showers will be north of Green Bay, where there’s more moisture available for this weathermaker to produce precipitation. That said, rainfall totals will be less than a quarter of an inch in most spots.

This area of low pressure is going to stir up the wind again. Into this afternoon, look for south winds gusting over 30 mph. Pieces of patio furniture and garbage cans may get tipped over by the higher gusts.

Once a cold front passes through the area, a colder Canadian air mass will flow into Wisconsin. Our high temperatures will only be near 50 degrees tomorrow and into the weekend. We’re still expecting widespread frost or a freeze late Thursday night and into Friday morning. This will likely end the growing season for the Fox Valley and east-central Wisconsin.

Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend and early next week. We’ll get some more rain on Saturday, and again on Monday... It might be cold enough for some wet snowflakes, especially NORTH of Green Bay!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

GALE WARNING BEGINS AT NOON ON LAKE MICHIGAN

TODAY: SW/S 15-35 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

THURSDAY: NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Turning windy. A few showers, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Breezy at times. LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Turning sunny. Cool and breezy... Frost or a freeze late at night. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Early morning frost or a freeze. Cool and breezy. Partly cloudy with a SLIGHT chance of a late shower. HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers likely... Maybe wet flakes across the Northwoods? HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Chance of an early light wintry mix, then showers. Cloudy and cool. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Spotty showers possible. HIGH: 47

