West De Pere School District to return to in-person classes

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Families of students in the West De Pere School District will soon be returning to the classroom.

In a letter sent by the district, officials wrote they have decided to return to Scenario A beginning October 19.

According to the letter, the amount of time the district spent in Scenario C (all virtual learning), allowed everyone who was previously in quarantine to return to a “safe status” unless they had an additional “close contact” since.

The district transitioned to al virtual classes on October 5.

The letter goes on to say that “Increasingly as cited through studies, it is believed that schools in session are not significant contributors to community spread,” and that “we believe it is safe in schools while using mitigation strategies, it is behaviors outside of the school environment that are most often a cause of concern.”

Families were encouraged in the letter to continue practicing safe behaviors at all times.

District officials said West De Pere families won’t be alone with in-person classes, writing “we will be joining three of our neighboring districts along with several others in the more immediate area.”

All families are being asked to do the following:

· Avoid potentially unsafe situations, particularly large group gatherings

· Check your family’s health at the start and end of each day

· Wash hands regularly

· Wear a face covering (Required in all school buildings)

· Maintain social distancing as much as possible

· Stay home if you are not feeling well

An online petition was started two days ago regarding allowing West De Pere students to resume in person learning and extra curricular activities.

That petition has since closed.

