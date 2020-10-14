Advertisement

West De Pere School District to return to in-person classes

Hemlock Creek Elementary School in the West De Pere School District
Hemlock Creek Elementary School in the West De Pere School District
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Families of students in the West De Pere School District will soon be returning to the classroom.

In a letter sent by the district, officials wrote they have decided to return to Scenario A beginning October 19.

According to the letter, the amount of time the district spent in Scenario C (all virtual learning), allowed everyone who was previously in quarantine to return to a “safe status” unless they had an additional “close contact” since.

The district transitioned to al virtual classes on October 5.

RELATED: Notre Dame Academy, 3 school districts announce transition to all virtual classes

The letter goes on to say that “Increasingly as cited through studies, it is believed that schools in session are not significant contributors to community spread,” and that “we believe it is safe in schools while using mitigation strategies, it is behaviors outside of the school environment that are most often a cause of concern.”

Families were encouraged in the letter to continue practicing safe behaviors at all times.

District officials said West De Pere families won’t be alone with in-person classes, writing “we will be joining three of our neighboring districts along with several others in the more immediate area.”

All families are being asked to do the following:

· Avoid potentially unsafe situations, particularly large group gatherings

· Check your family’s health at the start and end of each day

· Wash hands regularly

· Wear a face covering (Required in all school buildings)

· Maintain social distancing as much as possible

· Stay home if you are not feeling well

An online petition was started two days ago regarding allowing West De Pere students to resume in person learning and extra curricular activities.

That petition has since closed.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘We’re in a constant struggle,’ Pandemic adds to substitute teacher shortage in schools

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As schools work through the challenges of the pandemic, they’re also dealing with how to staff classes during the unusual school year.

News

First responders to health care workers: “Lean on Me”

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Area first responders took some time Tuesday evening to show health care workers that they’re thinking of them as they continue to battle the pandemic.

News

New housing study provides insight for Green Bay leaders

Updated: 25 minutes ago
New housing study provides insight for Green Bay leaders

News

Substitute teacher shortage worsens during pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Substitute teacher shortage worsens during pandemic

News

First responders thank health care workers

Updated: 27 minutes ago
First responders thank health care workers

Latest News

News

Wisconsin field hospital to open Wednesday morning

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Wisconsin field hospital to open Wednesday morning

News

President Trump to hold campaign rally in Janesville Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to campaign officials, the president will speak at a Make America Great Again rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

News

FULL INTERVIEW: Xavier senior Lauren Haen wins WIAA golf state title

Updated: 1 hours ago
FULL INTERVIEW: Xavier senior Lauren Haen wins WIAA golf state title

Sports

Xavier’s Lauren Haen wins WIAA golf state title

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Xavier SR was 6 strokes better than anyone else in D2 on Tuesday

News

State health officials: Field hospital isn’t a regular hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The alternative care facility is meant to ease the strain on area hospitals that are now near, or at, capacity.