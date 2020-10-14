THE WIND STICKS AROUND

Today is another windy day in northeast Wisconsin, gusts have been as high as 44 mph in Sheboygan and as high as 43 mph in Oshkosh. An area of low pressure is tracking through the area bringing not only gusty wind but also scattered showers, mainly north of Green Bay. Skies will be cloudy through the rest of the day.

Overnight the wind slows slightly, but remain blustery and turn to the northwest by early Thursday morning. Clouds will thin late overnight and continue to clear Thursday morning to become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Tomorrow will be cooler, with highs limited to the upper 40s for most and the low 40s north. Northwest winds kick up to 25 mph tomorrow. Thursday night lows fall to the low 30s (20s north) leading to frost/freeze overnight.

Friday afternoon spotty showers may develop but dissipate late evening. These are what we call diurnally drive rain showers, in other words developing with the rising and falling of the sun. More widespread showers are possible on Saturday as the next weather maker arrives.

The extended outlook is cool with blustery wind and varying degrees of cloudiness. There may be some wet flakes north mid next week...stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

GALE WARNING BEGINS AT NOON ON LAKE MICHIGAN

TODAY: SW/S 15-35 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

THURSDAY: NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Turning windy. A few showers, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Breezy at times. LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Turning sunny. Cool and blustery... Frost or a freeze late at night. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Early morning frost or a freeze. Cool and blustery. Partly cloudy with a SLIGHT chance of a late shower. HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Showers likely... Maybe wet flakes across the Northwoods? HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Chance of an early light wintry mix, then showers. Cloudy and cool. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Spotty showers possible. HIGH: 47

