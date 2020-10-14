Advertisement

The Faces of Covid

Local doctors and nurses discuss working on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local health care systems, in collaboration with the Brown County Health Department, began a series of media briefings today called “The Faces of Covid.”

The purpose, to put a face on those directly impacted by the pandemic.

Doctors and nurses working on the front lines, discussed how on a daily basis, they witness those hit hardest by Covid-19 and their struggle to survive.

“One of the quotes that our respiratory therapists has made was, I’ve seen more 60 year old men cry in the last seven months than I’ve seen in my career, the isolation, depression, anxiety and fatigue take a hold of these patients and make this battle so challenging,” says Jesse Schaumberg, a clinical nurse specialist at Bellin Hospital.

As of today, 76 people in Brown County have died from Covid-19.

“Who were brought in to the hospital either by family members or by EMS services, who put on their clothes that day for the last time, who put on their shoes and socks that day for the last time,” says Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, a Prevea Health critical care physician.

“Every time I go back to that Covid ICU, I just walk through there and I think you didn’t have to be here, and you didn’t have to be here,” adds Schaumberg.

As frontline workers, local doctors and nurses have a simple plea to the community when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus.

“To say thank you to the nurses and doctors is wonderful and we appreciate it, but it’s more important and a better gesture to where your masks, socially distance, wash your hands and wash them often,” says Andrea Czarneski, a critical care nurse with Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

“We’re not going to win this by more ICU beds, we’re not going to win this by more hospital beds, we’re not going to win this by more staff, we win this by coming together, by all of us doing what’s right and what is correct,” adds Dr. Alshahrouri.

