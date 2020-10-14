Tavern League of Wisconsin files lawsuit challenging public gatherings order

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Tavern League of Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit looking to block Gov. Tony Evers' emergency order that limits public gatherings as the state deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Sawyer County Court.

Tavern League President Chris Marsicano says, “The lawsuit asserts that Emergency Order #3 is invalid and unenforceable because it was not promulgated as an administrative rule as required by the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling just five months ago in Wisconsin Legislature v Palm.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emergency Order #3 directs restaurants and bars and other small businesses to operate at 25 percent capacity through Nov. 6.

Marsicano says the order “targets the hard-working men and women in the hospitality industry.”

“Restaurants, taverns, bars, and supper clubs did not cause this pandemic, but they are systematically facing bankruptcy, closure, and economic ruin. Those of us left cannot survive a reduction of 75% of our customers proposed by Secretary-designee Palm. We do not have the financial wherewithal to survive the blunt force of another business shutdown which have not proven effective and will result in catastrophic losses in the hospitality industry in Wisconsin,” says Marsicano.

Statement from TLW President Chris Marsicano October 13, 2020 Kill Covid – Not Small Business Today the Tavern League... Posted by Tavern League of Wisconsin on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Marsicano says he will continue to direct members to follow the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines on COVID-19 safety.

In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against the state’s original Safer at Home Order, saying Wisconsin Department of Health Service secretary-designee Andrea Palm did not have power to issue such an order. On a 4-3 vote, the conservative majority at the time ruled that the order was “unlawful” and “invalid.” That left local governments to decide on public health orders.

The makeup of the Wisconsin Supreme Court has since changed. Justice Jill J. Karofsky, considered a more liberal-leaning jurist, won an election to replace conservative Daniel Kelly. That evens out the makeup of the court.

On Oct. 6, Evers directed Palm to issue Emergency Order #3 that limits public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a room or building’s capacity. It went into effect on Oct. 8 and is scheduled to remain in effect until Nov. 6.

There are exemptions. CLICK HERE for more information.

Wisconsin is considered one of the nation’s hot spots when it comes to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the state announced 34 new deaths and 3,279 new cases of the virus. Both numbers reflect record highs for the state.

The percent-positive seven-day average is nearing 20 percent. CLICK HERE to track COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin.

Today, we have a record 34 #COVID19_WI deaths reported since yesterday; nearly 92% of our state's counties have reported at least 1 death. We urge you to stay #ResilientWisconsin, stay home if you can, and to #MaskUpWisconsin. Find support & coping tips: https://t.co/PFakizK4XK pic.twitter.com/LOskPkZcJY — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 13, 2020

On Monday, Evers won a court battle when it comes to his statewide mandate that people wear masks in public. A circuit court judge ruled the plaintiffs did not make a case for an injunction saying, “Nothing in the statute prohibits the governor from declaring successive states of emergency.”

The Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit on behalf of three private citizens in the case. The organization has said it will appeal to a higher court.

