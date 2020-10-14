Advertisement

President Trump to hold campaign rally in Janesville Saturday

President Trump returns to the White House still battling coronavirus. (Source: CNN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump will once again visit Wisconsin this week.

The Trump campaign announced Tuesday evening the president will visit Janesville late Saturday afternoon.

According to campaign officials, the president will speak at a Make America Great Again rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

Officials say doors open at 3 p.m.

The campaign says everyone who attends the event will be given a temperature check, masks which they will be instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

The president will travel to Janesville after speaking in Muskegon, Michigan earlier in the day.

As Action 2 News previously reported Monday, the Republican WinRed donation organization announced Trump would visit Janesville on October 17 to participate in a reception and Make America Great Again Event.

The pre-speech reception isn’t open to the public, and is a private fundraiser.

The President was scheduled to visit Janesville and Green Bay earlier this month, but those events were canceled after he contracted COVID-19.

RELATED: Green Bay trip canceled as Trumps quarantine with COVID-19

The president’s doctor has cleared him to return to the campaign.

With less than a month until the election, Trump is trailing Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Wisconsin. A Marquette Law School Poll shows Biden with a 46-41 lead over the president. The polling has remained mostly unchanged, showing voters are not wavering on their choice.

