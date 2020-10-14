Police: Meth, fentanyl and heroin recovered in Manitowoc County drug arrest

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc County drug investigators have arrested two people suspected of transporting narcotics between Manitowoc and Milwaukee.

The suspects were identified as Malachi Hetzer, 29; and Breanna Pieschel, 32. Both suspects are from Manitowoc.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit received information that Hetzer and Pieschel were traveling to the Milwaukee area and transporting drugs back to Manitowoc.

Officers stopped their car on I-43 south of Manitowoc. Drug paraphernalia was discovered in the car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers took Hetzer and Pieschel into custody.

At the Manitowoc County Jail, personnel found “additional narcotics” in Pieschel’s clothing. They say she was hiding about 35 grams of meth, two grams of heroin and five grams of fentanyl.

Pieschel was arrested on charges of Delivery of a Schedule II Narcotic within 1,000 feet of a Park, Keeping a Drug House, Bail Jumping, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth, Fentanyl and Heroin.

Hetzer was taken into custody on charges of being Party to Possession of Meth, Fentanyl and Heroin with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit received assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation.

