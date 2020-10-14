Advertisement

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of Covid-19 infection, severe illness

The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to COVID infection and just how serious their illness is.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – People with Type O blood may have an advantage in the global pandemic.

Researchers say they may be less vulnerable to catching coronavirus and, if they do get it, they are less likely to get really sick.

A Danish study found that among more than 7,400 people tested for coronavirus only 38% with Type O tested positive.

But about 41% of the population has Type O blood.

And a separate Canadian study found that among 95 patients critically ill with COVID-19, a higher proportion of those with blood Type A or AB had longer stays in intensive care than patients with Type O or B. Those ICU stays lasted 4.5 days longer on average.

The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.

The reasons aren’t clear and experts say more study is needed

