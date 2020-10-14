Advertisement

New study provides picture of housing needs in Green Bay

It revealed 70 percent of Green Bay’s workforce lives outside the city.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay city leaders are getting a better picture of the city’s housing needs through a new study.

The study, prepared by MSA Professional Services, looked at Green Bay’s housing market and examined the existing balance between housing demand and supply.

“We need to be creating between 140-310 rental  units per year to keep up with our growth, between 170-380 owner occupied units,” said Cheryl Renier-Wigg, interim development director for Green Bay.

It also revealed 70 percent of Green Bay’s workforce lives outside the city; outlining the need for a variety of housing options from affordable, market rate, to senior housing units.

The study also looked at how land is being utilized, revealing a number of parking lots in downtown, but little housing.

“It just looks like such an opportunity to do some more housing in the downtown where the housing should be denser,” said Renier-Wigg.

Those with NeighborWorks Green Bay, a community partner with the city that provides housing resources, say the study gives creative solutions to achieving those housing needs.

“I think there’s some key recommendations in there particularly around utilizing tax increment financing for residential development, extending TIF districts for a year and putting those dollars into a trust fund the city can use to leverage private investment in our housing in the community,” said Noel Halvorsen, president and CEO of NeighborWorks.

To implement the strategies outlined in the study, the city will be working on creating a housing committee.

“...which is going to be a number of different players in the city so we can comprehensively look at this study and say where we should be focusing our efforts,” said Renier-Wigg.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Interview: Pandemic won’t stop people from “Making Strides” against breast cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the pandemic isn’t holding back organizations from raising money to fight the disease.

Community

Local girl hosts drive-through Teal Pumpkin event for kids with food allergies

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
Delly Schneider, 13, hosts an annual allergy-friendly Halloween party. Due to COVID-19, she’s turned her party into a drive-through Teal Pumpkin pick up.

News

Warming shelters plan pandemic protocols for upcoming season

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
This upcoming winter, warming shelters plan to provide for those in need, but not quite as usual. Many are adjusting how services are provided to keep people safe during the pandemic.

News

Fond du Lac Salvation Army in need of Coats for Kids donations

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
Donations are down, but need it up and now the Fond du Lac Salvation Army needs donations for its Coats for Kids distribution.

Latest News

Community

Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
It’s a time to celebrate and honor Native American histories and cultures.

VOD Recordings

October 12 Birthday Club

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
Birthday announcements

News

Oshkosh Food Co-op group shows off progress with live virtual event

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
The future home of the community-owned and sourced grocery store is getting shown off this weekend during the Oshkosh Food Co-op’s virtual “Co-op Grow-op” event.

News

“Lunar and Lake Book Market” opens in downtown Fond du Lac

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
The pandemic doesn’t pose an ideal situation for anyone, but one woman still found a way to expand her business. Downtown Fond du Lac’s Lunar and Lake Book Market has been open for a little over a week, and it’s already impressing customers.

News

Oshkosh Seniors Center now offers “Connect Through Tech” courses

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
The Oshkosh Seniors Center received a grant toward the beginning of the year that’s helped create new programming.

VOD Recordings

October 9 Birthday Club

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
Birthday announcements.