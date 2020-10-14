New study provides picture of housing needs in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay city leaders are getting a better picture of the city’s housing needs through a new study.

The study, prepared by MSA Professional Services, looked at Green Bay’s housing market and examined the existing balance between housing demand and supply.

“We need to be creating between 140-310 rental units per year to keep up with our growth, between 170-380 owner occupied units,” said Cheryl Renier-Wigg, interim development director for Green Bay.

It also revealed 70 percent of Green Bay’s workforce lives outside the city; outlining the need for a variety of housing options from affordable, market rate, to senior housing units.

The study also looked at how land is being utilized, revealing a number of parking lots in downtown, but little housing.

“It just looks like such an opportunity to do some more housing in the downtown where the housing should be denser,” said Renier-Wigg.

Those with NeighborWorks Green Bay, a community partner with the city that provides housing resources, say the study gives creative solutions to achieving those housing needs.

“I think there’s some key recommendations in there particularly around utilizing tax increment financing for residential development, extending TIF districts for a year and putting those dollars into a trust fund the city can use to leverage private investment in our housing in the community,” said Noel Halvorsen, president and CEO of NeighborWorks.

To implement the strategies outlined in the study, the city will be working on creating a housing committee.

“...which is going to be a number of different players in the city so we can comprehensively look at this study and say where we should be focusing our efforts,” said Renier-Wigg.

