MORE WINDY DAYS AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A few showers will be scattered about this evening, and gusty winds will continue as a cold front moves across the area. That cold front marks the start of MUCH COLDER air set to arrive AND linger well into next week.

More breezy weather is expected Thursday. After some morning clouds, sun returns with high temperatures mostly in the upper 40s. A widespread frost or hard freeze is expected Thursday Night. More of the same is expected Friday.

Saturday will feature rain SOUTH and a mix or some snow NORTH! There may even be some slushy accumulation in the FAR NORTH! More chilly, unsettled weather will continue Sunday and into the start of the new work week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

THURSDAY: NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

FRIDAY: W 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Breezy at times. LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Turning sunny. Cool and blustery... Frost or a freeze late at night. HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Early morning frost or a freeze. Cool and blustery. Partly cloudy with a SLIGHT chance of a late shower. HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Showers likely... Maybe wet flakes across the Northwoods? HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. A spotty afternoon shower? HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Chance of an early light wintry mix, then showers. Cloudy and cool. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Spotty showers possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. Rain showers. HIGH: 55

