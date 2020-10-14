Judge rejects attempt to block grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has declined to block more than $6 million in election grant money to five Wisconsin cities that a conservative group argued amounted to bribery designed to increase voter turnout in Democratic strongholds.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach on Wednesday denied a request from the Wisconsin Voters Alliance and seven of its members, saying he found nothing in the law to prohibit the cities from being awarded the money.

The $6.3 million in funding was awarded to Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee and Racine.

