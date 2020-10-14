Advertisement

Judge rejects attempt to block grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has declined to block more than $6 million in election grant money to five Wisconsin cities that a conservative group argued amounted to bribery designed to increase voter turnout in Democratic strongholds.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach on Wednesday denied a request from the Wisconsin Voters Alliance and seven of its members, saying he found nothing in the law to prohibit the cities from being awarded the money.

The $6.3 million in funding was awarded to Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee and Racine.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ASTRO EXTRA: The Artemis Accords

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
With more manned missions planned for the moon, let's set some ground rules.

News

Astro Extra: The Artemis Accords

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Setting ground rules for going to the moon

News

Green Bay man gives back to local homeless shelter that helped him

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Philip Fay calls an apartment on Elm Street in Green Bay home, but it is far away from where his story began.

News

Interview: COVID-19 field hospital

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A discussion about the alternate care facility's benefit to local hospitals

News

Former homeless man helps homeless shelter

Updated: 15 minutes ago
He wants to give back to the shelter that helped him

Latest News

News

Discussion: Blind Horse first restaurant using this sanitation tech

Updated: 16 minutes ago
We look at the technology being installed at The Blind Horse Restaurant

News

Wisconsin Science Fair goes virtual

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Last year there were more than 300 events around the state

News

Surge in gun-related crimes in Green Bay, Eastern Wisconsin draw federal attention

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
A recent surge in gun violence, especially in Green Bay, is gaining federal attention. The U.S. Attorney prosecuting cases in Eastern Wisconsin calls it 'unacceptable' and says people found guilty of these crimes face stiff federal prison sentences.

News

Green Bay gun violence attracts federal attention

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The US Dept. of Justice has prosecutors focused on firearms-related crimes

News

Community COVID testing site set to open in Appleton

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, a community testing site will open in Appleton.

News

COVID-19 testing site planned at Appleton North

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Another site is being planned in nearby Calumet County