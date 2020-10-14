Green Bay No. 40 on Orkin’s “Rattiest Cities” list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay has earned its place on a rather dubious list. Orkin says it is one of the “Rattiest Cities” in the United States.

Green Bay is No. 40 on the list released Oct. 13, 2020. Orkin ranks cities based on the number of new rodent treatments, residential and commercial, performed from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020.

Green Bay climbed 18 positions from 2019′s list.

Milwaukee came in at No. 24.

Chicago took the title as No. 1 Rattiest City for the sixth year in a row.

CLICK HERE to view the full list of Rattiest Cities.

Orkin says the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on how rats find food.

“As reported in the Spring, the pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources. Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior. The presence of rodents became so relevant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Rodent Control guidance on ways to keep rats and mice out of homes and businesses,” reads a statement from Orkin.

The pest control company says rodent activity will increase during colder months.

“Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both,” said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. “Residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”

In 2018, Brown County addressed the rat problem by giving away free traps. This came after residents near Lambeau Field reported rat problems.

Here are Orkin’s tips to keep the rats away:

Do not leave out food. Small crumbs and garbage are popular food sources, as are dry goods such as grains and cereals. These should be kept in sealed metal or glass containers to prevent contamination.

Avoid cluttered spaces. Cardboard objects prove attractive to rodents, as they tend to chew them up for use in their nests. Take advantage of your extra time at home to clean and organize crowded spaces around the house.

Do not let the landscaping run wild. Tall grass with adequate harborages, such as woodpiles next to the house, can be ideal habitats for rodents. Tree branches in contact with homes can also offer rodents easy access to the upper levels of your home where they may find a way into the attic.

Inspect both inside and outside your home for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.

Look for possible entry points outside your home and seal cracks and holes if any are found. Install weather strips around entryways, especially under doors, to help block rodents from sneaking inside.

