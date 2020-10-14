Advertisement

Green Bay man gives back to local homeless shelter that helped him

Philip Fay credits support from St. John's Homeless Shelter in making it possible for him to save and get an apartment.
Philip Fay credits support from St. John's Homeless Shelter in making it possible for him to save and get an apartment.(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Philip Fay calls an apartment on Elm Street in Green Bay home, but it is far away from where his story began.

“I’m originally from Connecticut. That’s where all my family is,” said Fay.

After raising his kids, he decided to travel the country. It is a journey that ended in Northeast Wisconsin.

“Any state I went to I would stay in a homeless shelter to save money until I went to the next place,” said Fay. “I ended up in Green Bay, and this is where I decided to stay.”

He admits life in homeless shelters can be rough, but he was determined to experience homelessness firsthand to better understand and help those around him.

After arriving in Green Bay, Fay spent a year and a half in and out of St. John’s Homeless Shelter without stable housing.

“The people at St. John’s, they’re great. They welcome you with open arms, they don’t judge you,” said Fay. “They help you to the best of their ability.”

It is help and support from St. John’s that ultimately led him to get his apartment where he has lived since January. Now, he wants to return that help and support by collecting donations for the shelter.

“Toothpaste, toothbrushes, winter coats, jackets, hats, gloves, personal items, whatever St. John’s can use to help these people stay warm in the winter,” said Fay.

“It’s humbling, and I think it paints a beautiful picture of who we serve. These are individuals who are resilient, hardworking," said Alexia Wood, executive director of St. John’s Homeless Shelter. "They perhaps fell on hard times for a brief period of time, but as they get back on their feet, they’re some of the most generous and loving community members I’ve ever met.”

Wood asks people to drop off any items or monetary donations for the shelter at The Micah Center open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People can also call ahead to set up a time to deliver donations.

A complete list of wish list items for St. John’s Homeless Shelter can be found here on the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ASTRO EXTRA: The Artemis Accords

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
With more manned missions planned for the moon, let's set some ground rules.

News

Astro Extra: The Artemis Accords

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Setting ground rules for going to the moon

News

Interview: COVID-19 field hospital

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A discussion about the alternate care facility's benefit to local hospitals

News

Former homeless man helps homeless shelter

Updated: 15 minutes ago
He wants to give back to the shelter that helped him

Latest News

News

Discussion: Blind Horse first restaurant using this sanitation tech

Updated: 16 minutes ago
We look at the technology being installed at The Blind Horse Restaurant

News

Wisconsin Science Fair goes virtual

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Last year there were more than 300 events around the state

News

Surge in gun-related crimes in Green Bay, Eastern Wisconsin draw federal attention

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
A recent surge in gun violence, especially in Green Bay, is gaining federal attention. The U.S. Attorney prosecuting cases in Eastern Wisconsin calls it 'unacceptable' and says people found guilty of these crimes face stiff federal prison sentences.

News

Green Bay gun violence attracts federal attention

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The US Dept. of Justice has prosecutors focused on firearms-related crimes

News

Community COVID testing site set to open in Appleton

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, a community testing site will open in Appleton.

News

COVID-19 testing site planned at Appleton North

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Another site is being planned in nearby Calumet County