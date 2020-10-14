Green Bay man gives back to local homeless shelter that helped him

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Philip Fay calls an apartment on Elm Street in Green Bay home, but it is far away from where his story began.

“I’m originally from Connecticut. That’s where all my family is,” said Fay.

After raising his kids, he decided to travel the country. It is a journey that ended in Northeast Wisconsin.

“Any state I went to I would stay in a homeless shelter to save money until I went to the next place,” said Fay. “I ended up in Green Bay, and this is where I decided to stay.”

He admits life in homeless shelters can be rough, but he was determined to experience homelessness firsthand to better understand and help those around him.

After arriving in Green Bay, Fay spent a year and a half in and out of St. John’s Homeless Shelter without stable housing.

“The people at St. John’s, they’re great. They welcome you with open arms, they don’t judge you,” said Fay. “They help you to the best of their ability.”

It is help and support from St. John’s that ultimately led him to get his apartment where he has lived since January. Now, he wants to return that help and support by collecting donations for the shelter.

“Toothpaste, toothbrushes, winter coats, jackets, hats, gloves, personal items, whatever St. John’s can use to help these people stay warm in the winter,” said Fay.

“It’s humbling, and I think it paints a beautiful picture of who we serve. These are individuals who are resilient, hardworking," said Alexia Wood, executive director of St. John’s Homeless Shelter. "They perhaps fell on hard times for a brief period of time, but as they get back on their feet, they’re some of the most generous and loving community members I’ve ever met.”

Wood asks people to drop off any items or monetary donations for the shelter at The Micah Center open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People can also call ahead to set up a time to deliver donations.

A complete list of wish list items for St. John’s Homeless Shelter can be found here on the shelter’s website.

