Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

‘We are glad everyone is alright’
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Columbus Chick-fil-A employee is being heralded as a hero after saving the life of a child who was choking while in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru line.

Shortly after lunchtime on Monday, Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie was working in the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A when he heard frantic cries coming from one of the vehicles in line.

Kokenzie, who is an Eagle Scout and is CPR certified, rushed to the commotion where a father and another customer were attempting to free a child who was choking in the backseat of an SUV. It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s neck.

The child’s father and a second customer were unsuccessful in freeing the child, so Kokenzie and another employee, Zachary Bullock, retrieved a pair of scissors so Kokenzie could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation...This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is alright,” said Alex Vann, store owner and operator.

Kokenzie certainly embodied the Boy Scout motto of “Be Prepared” in this situation.

