Kohler business to become first restaurant to install sanitizing technology for indoor dining

KOHLER, Wis. (WBAY) - A restaurant in our area becomes the first in the country to use a new form of sanitizing light technology to keep its customers and staff safe. Blind Horse Restaurant and Winery said it wants to lead the way for what could become a shining light on the industry.

The restaurant industry, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, has pushed businesses to look for ways to safely operate.

“That led us down a path of really investigating different types of technologies that can help us out and we knew early on that real-time mitigation of the virus was really the answer to this,” said Thomas Nye, General Manager and Wine Maker at Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery.

The restaurant discovered Far UVC 222 sanitizing technology, teaming up with Healthe, Inc. to install it.

Researchers have discovered Far UVC light, unlike standard UVC or UV light -- is safe for direct exposure to humans.

“We’ve known for 100 years that UVC is great as a germicidal product, but the Far UVC has only really been studied for the last 15 or 20 years, to ensure that that particular wavelength is safe for people to be in contact with,” said Gene Daniell, Head of Technical Solutions, Healthe, Inc.

Blind Horse said it wants to pave the way, also installing UVC fans with the light pointed at the ceiling - hoping all of this technology shines a light on a safe experience, not only during a pandemic.

“This country can never really go through something like this again, we really can’t we need technology like this so that the next time this happens, or even the next wave in this virus happens, that people have this technology installed and we don’t ever have to go through this again,” said Nye.

