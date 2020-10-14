Advertisement

Kohler business to become first restaurant to install sanitizing technology for indoor dining

The restaurant discovered Far UVC 222 sanitizing technology, teaming up with Healthe, Inc. to install it.
The restaurant discovered Far UVC 222 sanitizing technology, teaming up with Healthe, Inc. to install it.
The restaurant discovered Far UVC 222 sanitizing technology, teaming up with Healthe, Inc. to install it.(WBAY)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOHLER, Wis. (WBAY) - A restaurant in our area becomes the first in the country to use a new form of sanitizing light technology to keep its customers and staff safe. Blind Horse Restaurant and Winery said it wants to lead the way for what could become a shining light on the industry.

The restaurant industry, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, has pushed businesses to look for ways to safely operate.

“That led us down a path of really investigating different types of technologies that can help us out and we knew early on that real-time mitigation of the virus was really the answer to this,” said Thomas Nye, General Manager and Wine Maker at Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery.

The restaurant discovered Far UVC 222 sanitizing technology, teaming up with Healthe, Inc. to install it.

Researchers have discovered Far UVC light, unlike standard UVC or UV light -- is safe for direct exposure to humans.

“We’ve known for 100 years that UVC is great as a germicidal product, but the Far UVC has only really been studied for the last 15 or 20 years, to ensure that that particular wavelength is safe for people to be in contact with,” said Gene Daniell, Head of Technical Solutions, Healthe, Inc.

Blind Horse said it wants to pave the way, also installing UVC fans with the light pointed at the ceiling - hoping all of this technology shines a light on a safe experience, not only during a pandemic.

“This country can never really go through something like this again, we really can’t we need technology like this so that the next time this happens, or even the next wave in this virus happens, that people have this technology installed and we don’t ever have to go through this again,” said Nye.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Gourmet Wishes on Thursday, Oct. 22

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Help Make-a-Wish Wisconsin. See chefs prepare their creations, and enter to win prizes just for tuning in!

Community

Wisconsin Science Festival goes virtual

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The 10th annual event is Oct. 15-18. It’s for people of all ages.

Community

City passes on purchase of East Town Mall

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Members of the Green Bay Redevelopment Authority decided against the purchase, saying there are private developers interested and city ownership would hurt the TIF district.

Community

New study provides picture of housing needs in Green Bay

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
To implement the strategies outlined in the study, the city will be working on creating a housing committee.

Latest News

Community

Interview: Pandemic won’t stop people from “Making Strides” against breast cancer

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the pandemic isn’t holding back organizations from raising money to fight the disease.

Community

Local girl hosts drive-through Teal Pumpkin event for kids with food allergies

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
Delly Schneider, 13, hosts an annual allergy-friendly Halloween party. Due to COVID-19, she’s turned her party into a drive-through Teal Pumpkin pick up.

News

Warming shelters plan pandemic protocols for upcoming season

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
This upcoming winter, warming shelters plan to provide for those in need, but not quite as usual. Many are adjusting how services are provided to keep people safe during the pandemic.

News

Fond du Lac Salvation Army in need of Coats for Kids donations

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
Donations are down, but need it up and now the Fond du Lac Salvation Army needs donations for its Coats for Kids distribution.

Community

Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
It’s a time to celebrate and honor Native American histories and cultures.

VOD Recordings

October 12 Birthday Club

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
Birthday announcements