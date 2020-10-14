First responders to health care workers: “Lean on Me”

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Area first responders took some time Tuesday evening to show health care workers that they’re thinking of them as they continue to battle the pandemic.

Crews showed up outside St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Tuesday to show their support to staff and patients fighting COVID-19 and other illnesses.

One nurse says right now, their teams are dealing with something many of them have never experienced before, so support from the community is welcomed.

“The outpouring of support we’ve gotten in the past nine months is just incredible. We love it. It’s not just the nurses, it’s not just the doctors, it’s the people behind the scenes. The IT workers, the EBS workers, the radiology, everyone is just... we love hte support we couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Alesha Van Handel, a Registered Nurse at St. Elizabeth’s.

Staff at St. Elizabeth’s are asking community members to continue following guidelines, with the goal to beat the pandemic as soon as possible.

First responders also showed support at ThedaCare in Neenah.

Vehicles from various departments pulled into the two hospitals, and at 6 p.m., DUKE FM played “Lean on Me”.

All the emergency crews then activated their lights to show support to the doctors, nurses, and other health care workers.

