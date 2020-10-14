Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Hospitalizations set another single-day record

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 153 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a new one-day record. Other key metrics remained high but backed down slightly from Tuesday’s record numbers.

The state received 14,542 results -- exactly 1 more test than Tuesday. There were 3,107 new cases (down from Tuesday’s 3,279), for a positivity rate of 21.37% (down from Tuesday’s 22.55%). The 7-day average positivity rate is 21.15%, an all-time high for that average. All told, 158,578 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

There were 28 deaths in Wednesday’s report (down from Tuesday’s 34), the fourth time in 7 days the death count was in double digits. The death rate held steady for a third day at 0.97%. There have been 1,536 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

A total 8,754 people, or 5.5% of all confirmed cases, have been hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Wisconsin’s 7-day average is almost 115 COVID-19 hospitalizations a day.

On Tuesday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 959 patients people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 243 in ICU. Both figures are new record highs. The WHA further reported the 8-county Fox Valley region had 141 COVID-19 patients, 11 in ICU, and about 16% of beds at the region’s 13 hospitals immediately available. The 7-county Northeast Region had 148 COVID-19 patients, 58 in ICU, and less than 7% of ICU beds available among its 10 hospitals.

Statewide, 13.6% of ICU beds and 16% of all licensed medical beds were immediately available Tuesday. A field hospital to handle the state’s overflow of patients opened Wednesday at the state fairgrounds. Being called an “alternate care facility,” it will receive COVID-19 patients who still require hospitalization but a lower level of care (see related story).

Active cases, which means a person who tested positive in the past 30 days and hasn’t been medically cleared, is now 19.9%, or 1 in 5 of all Wisconsin’s confirmed cases since that first case on February 5. To date, 158,578 people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and 31,595 are active cases. There are 125,411 who are considered recovered, which is down to 79.1% of all cases.

For data that include results for every person tested multiple times, visit the DHS website. Even by that measure, the positivity rate is at an all-time high of 10.1%. Action 2 News will continue to emphasize the state’s summary statistics counting each person once no matter how many times they’re tested. This is the standard method used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its federal reporting and is a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in a community.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Adams - 319 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 204 cases (+7) (3 deaths) (+1)

Barron - 645 cases (+14) (6 deaths)

Bayfield - 156 cases (+6) (1 death)

Brown - 12,045 cases (+241) (78 deaths) (+3) [updates case total]

Buffalo - 178 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 247 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Calumet - 1,992 cases (+64) (10 deaths)

Chippewa - 859 cases (+26) (1 death) (+1)

Clark – 562 cases (+6) (9 deaths)

Columbia – 1,173 cases (+54) (3 deaths)

Crawford – 254 cases (+13)

Dane – 11,693 cases (+108) (45 deaths) (+2)

Dodge – 2,680 cases (+59) (19 deaths)

Door - 540 cases (+21) (4 deaths)

Douglas - 639 cases (+15) (1 death) (+1)

Dunn - 793 cases (+6) (1 death)

Eau Claire - 2,454 cases (+54) (9 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 143 cases (+7) (4 deaths) (+1)

Fond du Lac – 3,097 cases (+90) (16 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 375 cases (+4) (9 deaths) (+1)

Grant – 1,450 cases (+31) (20 deaths) (+1)

Green - 718 cases (+14) (3 deaths)

Green Lake - 499 cases (+20) (2 deaths)

Iowa - 309 cases (+7)

Iron - 156 cases (+3) (1 death)

Jackson - 218 cases (+8) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,978 cases (+74) (9 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 544 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Kenosha – 4,057 cases (+57) (68 deaths)

Kewaunee - 838 cases (+17) (4 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 3,587 cases (+21) (11 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 412 cases (+9)

Langlade - 524 cases (+41) (4 deaths) (+2) [updates case total]

Lincoln - 449 cases (+10) (3 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Manitowoc – 1,861 cases (+73) (5 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Marathon - 2,709 cases (+63) (31 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 1,305 cases (+19) (9 deaths)

Marquette - 436 cases (+19) (2 deaths)

Menominee - 174 cases (+4)

Milwaukee – 33,048 (+534) (551 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 800 cases (+15) (3 deaths)

Oconto - 1,584 cases (+36) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 788 cases (+27) (5 deaths)

Outagamie – 6,810 cases (+189) (43 deaths) (+6)

Ozaukee - 1,664 cases (+29) (21 deaths)

Pepin – 79 cases

Pierce – 540 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Polk – 347 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,952 cases (+25) (14 deaths)

Price - 240 cases (+1)

Racine - 5,678 cases (+97) (100 deaths)

Richland - 329 cases (+26) (6 deaths) (+2)

Rock – 3,477 cases (+54) (36 deaths)

Rusk - 102 cases (1 death)

Sauk – 1,285 cases (+40) (6 deaths)

Sawyer - 288 cases (+4) (1 death)

Shawano – 1,649 cases (+33) (7 deaths)

Sheboygan - 2,597 cases (+37) (20 deaths)

St. Croix - 1,254 cases (+22) (9 deaths)

Taylor - 296 cases (+6) (6 deaths) (+2)

Trempealeau - 807 cases (+20) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 381 cases (+6) (2 death) (+1)

Vilas - 353 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Walworth - 2,934 cases (+27) (36 deaths)

Washburn – 159 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Washington - 3,394 cases (+98) (39 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 9,390 cases (+357) (98 deaths)

Waupaca – 1,689 cases (+28) (25 deaths) (+1)

Waushara - 639 cases (+16) (3 deaths)

Winnebago – 6,494 cases (+197) (45 deaths)

Wood - 1,152 cases (+20) (8 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 48 cases (+10)

Baraga - 46 cases (3 deaths)

Chippewa - 58 cases (+1)

Delta – 744 cases (+14) (15 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson – 337 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

Gogebic - 182 cases (+4) (1 death)

Houghton – 668 cases (5 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Iron – 289 cases (+2) (15 deaths) (+5)

Keweenaw – 14 cases (+1)

Luce – 21 cases

Mackinac - 87 cases (+3)

Marquette - 466 cases (+24) (12 deaths)

Menominee - 489 cases (+11 ) (3 deaths)

Ontonagon – 54 cases

Schoolcraft - 43 cases (+3)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan updates numbers Monday-Saturday.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

