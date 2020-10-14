City passes on purchase of East Town Mall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay development leaders decided Tuesday not to purchase the East Town Mall.

Action 2 News reported last month, Alderman Brian Johnson suggested the city purchase the property to encourage redevelopment.

Members of the Green Bay Redevelopment Authority decided against the purchase, saying there are private developers interested and city ownership would hurt the TIF district.

The 14 acre site is listed for just under $2 million.

