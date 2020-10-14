Advertisement

City passes on purchase of East Town Mall

The 14 acre site is listed for just under $2 million.
A city committee decided not to acquire the East Town Mall.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay development leaders decided Tuesday not to purchase the East Town Mall.

Action 2 News reported last month, Alderman Brian Johnson suggested the city purchase the property to encourage redevelopment.

Members of the Green Bay Redevelopment Authority decided against the purchase, saying there are private developers interested and city ownership would hurt the TIF district.

The 14 acre site is listed for just under $2 million.

