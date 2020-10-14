Advertisement

Bobcat at Bruemmer Park Zoo euthanized due to cancer diagnosis

Baxter the Bobcat, who has lived at the Bruemmer Park Zoo in Kewaunee County since 2006, has been euthanized due to being diagnosed with cancer.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Kewaunee County officials say a longtime resident of the Bruemmer Park Zoo has been euthanized due to what they call an aggressive form of cancer.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials announced Baxter the bobcat had been diagnosed with cancer after being examined on Friday.

According to Kewaunee County officials, a veterinarian was called for an emergency check-up after park staff noticed Baxter appeared to be sick.

The veterinarian then found a cancerous tumor in his stomach, and advised staff to euthanize Baxter due to the severity of his diagnosis.

Officials say Baxter, who has lived at the zoo for the past 14 years, had passed his routine check-up this summer.

At this time, officials don’t have plans to bring a new bobcat into the exhibit.

The zoo’s other bobcat, named Bella, has lived with Baxter as a habitat companion since 2006 when they were brought to Bruemmer Park Zoo as kittens.

