Advertisement

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. That employment background — and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood — gave her an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want — but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did, and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan: “I like cheese.” Perrigo said Barkley is a cheese snob — his favorites are hard cheeses.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she said while feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said.

Dogs like Lucy, whose sign says she is “begging for your vote”; or like Sergeant, who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo said she never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appleton Police: Two arrested during Calumet St. incident, no threat to immediate area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Chief Todd Thomas, the two people arrested were wanted for a violent crime in another state.

News

ASTRO EXTRA: The Artemis Accords

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
With more manned missions planned for the moon, let's set some ground rules.

News

Astro Extra: The Artemis Accords

Updated: 1 hours ago
Setting ground rules for going to the moon

News

Green Bay man gives back to local homeless shelter that helped him

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Philip Fay calls an apartment on Elm Street in Green Bay home, but it is far away from where his story began.

News

Interview: COVID-19 field hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
A discussion about the alternate care facility's benefit to local hospitals

Latest News

News

Former homeless man helps homeless shelter

Updated: 1 hours ago
He wants to give back to the shelter that helped him

News

Discussion: Blind Horse first restaurant using this sanitation tech

Updated: 1 hours ago
We look at the technology being installed at The Blind Horse Restaurant

News

Wisconsin Science Fair goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
Last year there were more than 300 events around the state

News

Surge in gun-related crimes in Green Bay, Eastern Wisconsin draw federal attention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
A recent surge in gun violence, especially in Green Bay, is gaining federal attention. The U.S. Attorney prosecuting cases in Eastern Wisconsin calls it 'unacceptable' and says people found guilty of these crimes face stiff federal prison sentences.

News

Green Bay gun violence attracts federal attention

Updated: 2 hours ago
The US Dept. of Justice has prosecutors focused on firearms-related crimes

News

Community COVID testing site set to open in Appleton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, a community testing site will open in Appleton.