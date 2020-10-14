Advertisement

Babysitter accused of leaving 8-month-old girl in Conn. dumpster after stabbing mother

By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 8-month-old Connecticut girl is recovering from being left in a dumpster, allegedly by her babysitter, who is also accused of stabbing the child’s mother.

Andiana Velez, 24, is being held on a bond of $500,000 on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police say she was supposed to be babysitting an 8-month-old girl but instead tossed the baby in a dumpster outside an apartment complex in New Haven, Connecticut. Velez is also accused of stabbing the girl’s 21-year-old mother.

Andiana Velez, 24, faces charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Andiana Velez, 24, faces charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.(Source: New Haven Police Department via Facebook)

Perry Dennis, a maintenance worker, found the little girl inside the dumpster Monday afternoon and got her out, wrapping the shivering child with a blanket from his apartment.

“I was shocked. I just threw the blanket away because every time I look at the blanket, I keep thinking about the baby,” Dennis said.

Police say the 8-month-old had burns to her hands. Along with the Department of Children and Families, they are continuing to investigate how she got the injuries.

Court paperwork paints two different stories of the incident.

The baby’s mother says when she went to pick up her daughter from Velez, who had been watching her for a number of days, the woman pulled out a knife, and the two tussled. Meanwhile, Velez alleges the mother pulled the knife on her after she questioned her about her daughter’s burns.

Velez allegedly told police she drove to the apartment complex to buy marijuana since she was stressed, and she left the little girl in the dumpster because she knew someone would find her.

“It’s scary thinking what type of person would do something like that. It’s hard to believe someone would do that,” Dennis said.

Velez is due back in court Oct. 30. She reportedly has a lengthy criminal record, including a number of pending cases.

Copyright 2020 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Baby recovering after babysitter allegedly abandoned her in Conn. dumpster

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

News

‘We’re in a constant struggle,’ Pandemic adds to substitute teacher shortage in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As schools work through the challenges of the pandemic, they’re also dealing with how to staff classes during the unusual school year.

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

News

First responders to health care workers: “Lean on Me”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Area first responders took some time Tuesday evening to show health care workers that they’re thinking of them as they continue to battle the pandemic.

Latest News

News

New housing study provides insight for Green Bay leaders

Updated: 2 hours ago
New housing study provides insight for Green Bay leaders

News

Substitute teacher shortage worsens during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Substitute teacher shortage worsens during pandemic

News

First responders thank health care workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
First responders thank health care workers

News

Wisconsin field hospital to open Wednesday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wisconsin field hospital to open Wednesday morning

News

West De Pere School District to return to in-person classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Families of students in the West De Pere School District will soon be returning to the classroom.

News

President Trump to hold campaign rally in Janesville Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to campaign officials, the president will speak at a Make America Great Again rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.